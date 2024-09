«Грузинская мечта» сравнивает на своих баннерах города Сакартвело с разрушенными россией украинскими

Another Georgian Dream’s election poster:



On the left under «No To War», Russia-bombed church in Donetsk; On the right Sameba Kathedral in Tbilisi under Georgian Dream 41 electoral number.



Georgian Dream with these posters says they offer peace while choosing West means war. pic.twitter.com/LAqZbTMPMN

— Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) September 26, 2024